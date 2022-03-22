Dr. William Digiacomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digiacomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Digiacomo, MD
Overview
Dr. William Digiacomo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Guadalajara School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Dr. Digiacomo works at
Locations
Newark Office1072 S Orange Ave, Newark, NJ 07106 Directions (908) 851-2500
Union Office2801 Morris Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 851-2500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Digiacomo?
Anyone who see's Dr. Bill will love him and trust his recommendations. He really cares about me as a person. You can see that. He's seen my wife and I and my 35 year old son for many, many years. I direct a non-profit crisis pregnancy center - Gateway.org and Dr. Bill's consideration of our limited funds has not hindered his devotion to see me in good health. In 2014 he recognized my progressing prostate cancer during a routine visit. It could have been fatal. Five stars should be only for the best. This man gets five stars.
About Dr. William Digiacomo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1184672172
Education & Certifications
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- University of Guadalajara School of Medicine
- Fairfield University, Fairfield, CT- BS Biology
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Digiacomo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digiacomo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digiacomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digiacomo works at
Dr. Digiacomo speaks Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Digiacomo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digiacomo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digiacomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digiacomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.