Dr. William Diehl, MD
Overview
Dr. William Diehl, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Diehl works at
Locations
Livingston Office75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 150 Park Ave Ste 150, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9980
The Green at Florham Park140 Park Ave Fl 3, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9980
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Diehl in February based on a family history of breast cancer. My mammograms and ultrasounds had just been cleared, but he ordered a baseline MRI due to my history. The MRI and subsequent biopsies found that I had DCIS. If it wasn't for him, my cancer may not have been found until it had started to spread. I am so lucky to have a breast surgeon who is as knowledgeable, experienced, dedicated, and caring as Dr. Diehl to help me navigate through my cancer journey. He called me personally to help set up the different diagnostic tests along the way and when he explained that the best course of treatment in my case was a double mastectomy, both he and the Nurse Navigator Karen were incredible in helping me process the information and deal with the shock. I am so fortunate to have such an amazing doctor!!! He truly did save my life!! I am forever grateful!!
About Dr. William Diehl, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc C
- Morristown Meml Hospital
- Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diehl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diehl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diehl works at
Dr. Diehl has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diehl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diehl speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Diehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diehl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diehl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diehl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.