Dr. William Diehl, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Diehl, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Diehl works at Summit Medical Group - Patrick LeMasters, MD (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Livingston Office
    75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 436-1570
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    150 Park Ave Ste 150, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 404-9980
  3. 3
    The Green at Florham Park
    140 Park Ave Fl 3, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 404-9980

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 07, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Diehl in February based on a family history of breast cancer. My mammograms and ultrasounds had just been cleared, but he ordered a baseline MRI due to my history. The MRI and subsequent biopsies found that I had DCIS. If it wasn't for him, my cancer may not have been found until it had started to spread. I am so lucky to have a breast surgeon who is as knowledgeable, experienced, dedicated, and caring as Dr. Diehl to help me navigate through my cancer journey. He called me personally to help set up the different diagnostic tests along the way and when he explained that the best course of treatment in my case was a double mastectomy, both he and the Nurse Navigator Karen were incredible in helping me process the information and deal with the shock. I am so fortunate to have such an amazing doctor!!! He truly did save my life!! I am forever grateful!!
    Michelle — Sep 07, 2021
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1629068457
    Education & Certifications

    • Meml Sloan Kettering Canc C
    • Morristown Meml Hospital
    • Universidad Anahuac, Escuela De Medicina
