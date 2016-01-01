Overview

Dr. William Dickey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dickey works at Paris Hlthcr Grp Dgstv Disease in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.