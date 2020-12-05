Dr. William Devlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Devlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Devlin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their fellowship with William Beaumont Hospital (Interventional Cardiology Fellowship)
Dr. Devlin works at
Locations
Michigan Heart Group- Novi39500 W 10 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 267-5050
Michigan Heart Group4600 Investment Dr, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5050Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. William Devlin Is the Best Cardiologist Ever. He is very Kind, and a Intelligent Man. You will want his Advice and Opinion when it comes to your heart health. My family and I have been with him for over 30 years, he is a Wonderful Man. I am So glad I have the Privilege to be his Patient. (: I trust this man with my whole " heart." All My other Drs. know he is the last word when it comes to my health. (: He is the "King of Hearts." I highly recommend him to everyone I know, if they need a Good Cardiologist. He is the Best. "Happy Holidays to all". Sincerely- Pamela Voorhees in Royal Oak, MI - December 04, 2020.
About Dr. William Devlin, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1871575860
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Hospital (Interventional Cardiology Fellowship)
- University Of Michigan Medical Center (Cardiology Fellowship)
- Magdalen College, Oxford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devlin works at
Dr. Devlin has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Devlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.