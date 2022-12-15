Overview

Dr. William Devito, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Devito works at The Doctor's Office in Prescott, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.