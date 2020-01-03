See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. William Destefano, MD

Internal Medicine
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. William Destefano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Destefano works at Kings Bay Medical in Brooklyn, NY.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kings Bay Medical
    3081 AVENUE U, Brooklyn, NY 11229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Throat Pain
Anemia
Viral Infection
Throat Pain
Anemia
Viral Infection

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 03, 2020
    Dr. Destefano is the finest primary care physician I have ever found .He has been our family Doctor for 30 years! Ifeel that his office is the most welcoming and efficient we have ever experienced. If we could give him a higher rating we would.
    About Dr. William Destefano, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346291754
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Destefano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Destefano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Destefano works at Kings Bay Medical in Brooklyn, NY.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Destefano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Destefano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Destefano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
