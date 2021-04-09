Overview

Dr. William Derosa, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Derosa works at Summit Medical Group Oncology in Florham Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.