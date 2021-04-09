Dr. William Derosa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Derosa, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Derosa, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Medical Group Oncology150 Park Ave Fl 3, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 538-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always courteous and takes the time to discuss next steps .
About Dr. William Derosa, DO
- Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Morristown Memorial Hosp
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Seton Hall
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Derosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
