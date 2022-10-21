Dr. Denney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Denney, MD
Overview
Dr. William Denney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Lawrence Medical Center.
Locations
Heart Center - Decatur1107 14th Ave SE Ste 100, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 351-0688
Baptist Heart & Vascular Institute Foley1851 N McKenzie St Ste 202, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 943-2750
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Lawrence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you want to be treated like a person and not just a chart go see Dr.Denney !
About Dr. William Denney, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denney has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Denney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.