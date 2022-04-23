Overview

Dr. William Dempsey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Abington Township, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Dempsey works at The Wright Center For Community Health in South Abington Township, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.