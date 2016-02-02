Overview

Dr. William Demedio, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.



Dr. Demedio works at Champaign Dental Group in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.