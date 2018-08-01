Overview

Dr. William Deluccia Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Deluccia Jr works at Arnot Medical Services in Elmira, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.