Dr. William Deluccia Jr, MD
Dr. William Deluccia Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.
Arnot Medical Services600 Ivy St, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-4333
Arnot Health600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-4100
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Dr Deluccia is by far the BEST Cardiologist in the area he has always taken his time with me and answer's all of my questions. I would highly recommend anyone to go see him. I will go one step further Dr. Deluccia treats me like I am his most important patient and I would imagine he treats everyone that way too!
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Deluccia Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deluccia Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deluccia Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deluccia Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deluccia Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Deluccia Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deluccia Jr.
