Dr. William Dehart, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Dehart, DO is a dermatologist in Newport News, VA. He currently practices at Pariser Dermatology Specialists and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Pariser Dermatology Specialists11842 Rock Landing Dr Ste 120, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 595-8816
Williamsburg Office207 Bulifants Blvd Ste C, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 564-8535
Virginia Beach Office1248 Perimeter Pkwy Ste 482, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 496-5085
Pariser Dermatology Specialists Ltd6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 345, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-5656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. William Dehart, DO
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194936799
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dehart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dehart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehart has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehart.
