Dr. William Degenhart, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Degenhart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Effingham Health System, Memorial Health University Medical Center and Optim Medical Center Screven.

Dr. Degenhart works at Georgia Eye Inst in Savannah, GA with other offices in Rincon, GA, Statesboro, GA and Pooler, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Health University Medical Center
    4720 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-4800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Effingham Eye Care
    6162 GA HIGHWAY 21 S, Rincon, GA 31326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-4800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC
    420 Gentilly Pl, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 489-3606
  4. 4
    1000 Towne Center Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 450-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Effingham Health System
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Optim Medical Center Screven

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 06, 2020
    After questioning Dr. Degenhart about my eyes, I felt confident that he was the one I would trust to do the job. I had cataracts removed from both eyes and put in new lens implant. He did an awesome job. I am completely satisfied. I would gladly recommend Dr. Degenhart. He really loves his job.
    Desmarie Hatem — Nov 06, 2020
    • Ophthalmology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699714139
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. William Degenhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degenhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Degenhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Degenhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Degenhart has seen patients for Keratitis, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degenhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Degenhart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degenhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degenhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degenhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

