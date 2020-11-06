Overview

Dr. William Degenhart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Effingham Health System, Memorial Health University Medical Center and Optim Medical Center Screven.



Dr. Degenhart works at Georgia Eye Inst in Savannah, GA with other offices in Rincon, GA, Statesboro, GA and Pooler, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.