Dr. William Decker, MD
Dr. William Decker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Texas Eye Institute7710 Beechnut St Ste 206, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 777-7145
Angleton Optical146 E Hospital Dr Ste 106, Angleton, TX 77515 Directions (979) 849-8516
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
our family has been using Texas Eye Institute for years. I had a relative loosing his sight to diabetes with a sudden hemorrhage inside both eyes, making him virtually blind. I convinced him to go see Dr. Decker.... The staff were quick to get him in to see Dr. Decker. It was a scary situation. They were concerned, compassionate and really cared!! Through a series of laser treatments his vision has improved greatly and is still improving! Thank you very much!
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Wills Eye Hosp
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Decker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Decker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decker has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinal Cysts and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Decker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decker.
