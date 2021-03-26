Overview

Dr. William Debell Sr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Fayette Medical Center.



Dr. Debell Sr works at West Alabama Internal Medicine in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Malaise and Fatigue and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.