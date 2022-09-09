Dr. William Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Davis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Oshsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
This was my 3rd try for a rheumatologist that I felt understood my concerns and issues. . Third time was the charm. He was thorough and explained everything in a way I understood. He answered all my questions. He sent all his notes to my other Drs without be asking. He even updated me in my blood work. AND he scheduled a virtual visit so he could go over the results with me. I have never had a Dr. do that before. I have no doubt that he will be able to get to the root of the problem. Totally impressed.
About Dr. William Davis, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1891753216
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Alton Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Vanderbilt University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
