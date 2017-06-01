Dr. William Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. William Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexander City, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center and Russell Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Cardiovascular LLC1649 Highway 22 W, Alexander City, AL 35010 Directions (256) 215-5323
Advanced Cardiovascular LLC868 N Dean Rd Ste C, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 209-2550
Lakeshore Medical Arts Clinic301 Mariarden Rd Ste E, Dadeville, AL 36853 Directions (256) 215-5323
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Russell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
this Physician saved my life AFTER another so-called Cardiologist tried to kill me with his sorry treatments.. Dr. Davis and the staff at his office in Alexander City are totally awesome people. It's been a long road (about 4 years now) and hard work to get me back to being able to live each day without debilitating pain. Some days, now, I can even go shopping, on my own two feet, for a couple of hours.. Last year I couldn't do that.. THANK YOU ALL @ ADVANCED CARDIOVASCULAR IN ALEXANDER CITY.
About Dr. William Davis, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1790716165
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
