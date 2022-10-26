Overview

Dr. William Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at OrthoCarolina Foot Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, Limb Pain, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone and Debridement of Bone along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.