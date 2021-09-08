Dr. William Davis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Davis, DO
Overview
Dr. William Davis, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They completed their residency with University of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson, MS
Dr. Davis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery2125 State St Ste 5, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
He is amazing
About Dr. William Davis, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1497195697
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson, MS
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Davis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.