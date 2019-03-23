Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. William Davis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 950, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 456-1123
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
It was excellent. He is personable, assumes that you are intelligent, answers all your questions, gives you as much time as you need and is inspiring. He has has much success with natural methods for dealing with cholesterol, which was my problem.
About Dr. William Davis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1174585657
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.