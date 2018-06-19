Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. William Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Madhukar B. Jigjinni M.d. Inc.999 N Tustin Ave Ste 115, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 542-6606
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Saw Dr. Davis this morning on the recommendation of my gastroenterologist for hemmoroid banding. Dr. Davis is very kind and accommodating given the embarrassing situation. I’ve had this procedure with another doc years ago and remember it being uncomfortable but not unbearable. However, this time I have absolutely no discomfort and it looks like I didn’t need to take the day off. I haven’t needed to take any pain meds, Mortrin, etc., and I already feel 1000% better!!! Thanks Dr. Davis! PAIN FREE
About Dr. William Davis, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013909225
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.