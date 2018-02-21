Dr. William Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Davidson, MD
Dr. William Davidson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Thomas Hospital.
Pulmonary Associates of Mobile PC8725 COUNTY ROAD 64, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 625-1370
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Thomas Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Davidson and his staff are the very best. They are very thorough, making sure that your treatment will provide the most positive results possible. They treat everyone with kindness and compassion. I most highly recommend Dr. Davidson and his staff.
About Dr. William Davidson, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Hives, Sinusitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
