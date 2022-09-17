See All Nephrologists in Albany, GA
Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Davanzo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Davanzo works at PALMYRA MEDICAL CENTERS in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phoebe North
    2000 Palmyra Rd, Albany, GA 31701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 434-2233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

End-Stage Renal Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Ambetter
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 17, 2022
    Ive been with Dr Davanzo close to 20 years. The warmest bedside manner of any doctor Ive met. Down to earth and you know he really cares. I drive 100 miles just to have him work on my dialysis access. I would highly recommend him. You wont be disappointed. If the wait time is long just know he is loves his patients and gives them the time he feels they deserve.
    Kimberlie Garlock — Sep 17, 2022
    About Dr. William Davanzo, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598947970
    Education & Certifications

    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
