Dr. William Dasher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Dasher, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Macon3708 Northside Dr, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 745-4206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Dasher, for the past 5 years, has been helping me to manage my back pain and has also helped me to delay having any fusing surgeries. He has a great bed side manner and listens to what I have to say to better control pain management. I would recommend him to anyone suffering from back pain. Keep up the good work Doc, you are a valuable asset to the medical field.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275616369
- Panorama Orthopaedic & Spine Center, Denver, CO
- Campbell Clinic, Memphis TN
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
