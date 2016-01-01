See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Corbin, KY
Dr. William Daniel, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
Overview

Dr. William Daniel, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They completed their residency with Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr|St Joseph Infirm

Dr. Daniel works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Corbin, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Radiology
    1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baptist Health Corbin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barium Enema Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Breast Needle Localization Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chest X-Ray Chevron Icon
Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA) Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Digital Mammography Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Metastatic Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Abdominal Aortic Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Pelvic Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Bluegrass Family Health
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. William Daniel, MD

    Specialties
    Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1952487209
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr|St Joseph Infirm
    Residency
    Internship
    Medical University of South Carolina|Usa Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daniel works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Corbin, KY. View the full address on Dr. Daniel’s profile.

    Dr. Daniel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

