Dr. William Dang, MD
Overview
Dr. William Dang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wahiawa, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Dang works at
Locations
Wahiawa General Hospital128 Lehua St, Wahiawa, HI 96786 Directions (808) 621-4120
Radiology Associates Inc.1329 Lusitana St Ste 409, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-2575
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Dang, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1386701449
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology - Creighton University School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Internal Medicine - Creighton University School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- St Louis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
