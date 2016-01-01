Overview

Dr. William Dake, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Dake works at Healthfirst Bluegrass in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.