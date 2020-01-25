Overview

Dr. William Dagiantis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Dagiantis works at Dreyer Medical Clinic in Aurora, IL with other offices in Batavia, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.