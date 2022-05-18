Overview

Dr. W Scott Dacus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Dacus works at Lexington Family Prac Of Vlntn in Lexington, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.