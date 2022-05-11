Overview

Dr. William Dabdoub, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dabdoub works at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion Surgery and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.