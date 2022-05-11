Dr. William Dabdoub, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabdoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dabdoub, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Dabdoub, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dabdoub works at
Locations
Ochsner Clinic LLC1150 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 649-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
DR DABDOUB AND STAFF WERE THE FRIENDLESS OFFICE IVE BEEN TOO. DR D WAS VERY EFFICENT WITH MY TREATMENT AND WOULD DEFINETELY RECOMMEND HIM!
About Dr. William Dabdoub, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1972558500
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
