Dr. William Curry Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Curry Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Curry Jr works at
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-3779Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 273-5699
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Curry came highly recommended by colleagues of a relative who is physician. I had a fairly large skull base tumor. I immediately felt at ease with Dr. Curry, who has a calm and confident presence. His resume speaks for itself in terms of qualifications, but his compassion and kindness is equally impressive. My tumor was successfully removed 3 weeks ago. My recovery has progressed exactly as Dr. Curry said it would. His entire team was wonderful throughout the process of planning, scheduling and answering questions. The neuro-ICU nursing team was also fantastic. This frightening situation felt manageable thanks to Dr. Curry and his group.
About Dr. William Curry Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Dr. Curry Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curry Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curry Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curry Jr works at
Dr. Curry Jr has seen patients for Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curry Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.