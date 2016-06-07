Dr. William Cundiff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cundiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cundiff, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Cundiff, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Cundiff works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine2407 Ring Rd Ste 108, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 706-5787
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cundiff?
Wonderful Doctor and Staff!
About Dr. William Cundiff, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1992969604
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cundiff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cundiff accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cundiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cundiff works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cundiff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cundiff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cundiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cundiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.