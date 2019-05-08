Dr. William Cullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cullen, MD
Overview
Dr. William Cullen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Locations
-
1
Hand & Plastic Surgery Centre245 Cherry St SE Ste 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-4131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Southwest Campus2373 64th St SW Ste 2700, Byron Center, MI 49315 Directions (616) 459-1907
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Spectrum Health
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Dr! Went there for silicon removal on lips. They look fantastic! Very ?? with results!
About Dr. William Cullen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah Med Center
- Butterworth Hospital
- Butterworth Hosp/MI State Univ
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Dublin / Trinity College / School of Physic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cullen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cullen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
487 patients have reviewed Dr. Cullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cullen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.