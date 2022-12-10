Dr. Critchlow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Critchlow, MD
Dr. William Critchlow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairview Heights, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Illinois Metro Radiation Therapy326 Fountains Pkwy, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 Directions (618) 277-3109
- 2 1103 W Liberty St Ste 3045, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (314) 567-6071
Family Care Pharmacy Ssh3844 S Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 567-6071
St Louis Urological Surgeons Inc.12855 N 40 Dr Ste 375, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-6071Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Critchlow and his staff are great. Would recommend to everyone in need of a urologist.
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Critchlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Critchlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Critchlow has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Critchlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Critchlow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Critchlow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Critchlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Critchlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.