Dr. William Crenshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crenshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Crenshaw, MD
Overview
Dr. William Crenshaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Hardtner Medical Center, Lasalle General Hospital, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Crenshaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Incarnate Community Clinic3351 Masonic Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 473-9556
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Hardtner Medical Center
- Lasalle General Hospital
- Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crenshaw?
Dr Crenshaw repaired a Badly Torn Rotator Cuff in my right shoulder and Did an EXCELLENT JOB. I had gotten to the point of having to use my left arm to raise my right arm above the Shoulder level. His Technique was amazing and I've Had NO PROBLEM with my right shoulder Since the surgery 2 years ago.I am a Emergency Room Physician myself and I HIGHLY RECOMMEND Dr Crenshaw !
About Dr. William Crenshaw, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1700099538
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crenshaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crenshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crenshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crenshaw works at
Dr. Crenshaw has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crenshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Crenshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crenshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crenshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crenshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.