Dr. William Crenshaw, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Crenshaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Hardtner Medical Center, Lasalle General Hospital, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Crenshaw works at Mid State Orthopedics in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Incarnate Community Clinic
    3351 Masonic Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 473-9556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
  • Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
  • Hardtner Medical Center
  • Lasalle General Hospital
  • Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
  • Rapides Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Nerve Block, Somatic
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Nerve Block, Somatic

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 06, 2020
    Dr Crenshaw repaired a Badly Torn Rotator Cuff in my right shoulder and Did an EXCELLENT JOB. I had gotten to the point of having to use my left arm to raise my right arm above the Shoulder level. His Technique was amazing and I've Had NO PROBLEM with my right shoulder Since the surgery 2 years ago.I am a Emergency Room Physician myself and I HIGHLY RECOMMEND Dr Crenshaw !
    Joe Tarpley, MD — Jul 06, 2020
    About Dr. William Crenshaw, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Crenshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crenshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crenshaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crenshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crenshaw works at Mid State Orthopedics in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Crenshaw’s profile.

    Dr. Crenshaw has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crenshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Crenshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crenshaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crenshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crenshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

