Overview

Dr. William Crenshaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Hardtner Medical Center, Lasalle General Hospital, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Crenshaw works at Mid State Orthopedics in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.