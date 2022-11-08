Dr. William Creighton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Creighton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Creighton, MD
Overview
Dr. William Creighton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Creighton works at
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Medical Group817 S 4TH ST, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 337-6412
W. Dodson Creighton M D Inc.197 W Legion Rd Ste 200, Brawley, CA 92227 Directions (760) 344-7412
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Short wait time and very professional.
About Dr. William Creighton, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Creighton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Creighton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Creighton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Creighton works at
Dr. Creighton speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Creighton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creighton.
