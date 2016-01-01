See All Dermatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. William Cragun, MD

Dermatology
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Cragun, MD is a dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Cragun is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology San Antonio
    16110 Via Shavano, San Antonio, TX 78249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 348-3245
  2. 2
    Dermatology San Antonio
    12415 Bandera Rd Ste 114, Helotes, TX 78023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-7171
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Dermatology San Antonio
    1919 Rogers Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-7171
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
  4. 4
    Dermatology San Antonio
    11212 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-7171

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Folliculitis
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Athlete's Foot
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Varicose Eczema
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. William Cragun, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 17 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1578673166
Education & Certifications

  • Brooke Army Medical Center
  • University of Virginia / Main Campus
  • Brigham Young University
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
