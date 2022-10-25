Dr. William Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Cox, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Cox works at
Locations
Pinnacle Behavioral Health10 McKown Rd Ste 102, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 689-0244Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?
A compassionate and knowledgeable provider with the patient's well-being uppermost in mind. Having ground through multiple providers for myself and others to find this spectacular professional has been phenomenal for my mental health. Those around me can tell that my interactions with him have improved my quality of life and theirs. Can not even begin to understand any negative review for this Doctor.
About Dr. William Cox, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730119397
Education & Certifications
- Bridgewater Hosp/Harvard Med School
- University Rochester Strong Meml Hospital
- University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Earlham College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.