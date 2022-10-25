See All Psychiatrists in Albany, NY
Dr. William Cox, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. William Cox, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Cox, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Cox works at Pinnacle Behavioral Health in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Behavioral Health
    10 McKown Rd Ste 102, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 689-0244
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Personality Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Personality Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?

    Oct 25, 2022
    A compassionate and knowledgeable provider with the patient's well-being uppermost in mind. Having ground through multiple providers for myself and others to find this spectacular professional has been phenomenal for my mental health. Those around me can tell that my interactions with him have improved my quality of life and theirs. Can not even begin to understand any negative review for this Doctor.
    AJ — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Cox, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Cox, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cox to family and friends

    Dr. Cox's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cox

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Cox, MD.

    About Dr. William Cox, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730119397
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bridgewater Hosp/Harvard Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Rochester Strong Meml Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Earlham College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox works at Pinnacle Behavioral Health in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cox’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Cox, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.