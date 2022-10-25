Overview

Dr. William Cox, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Cox works at Pinnacle Behavioral Health in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.