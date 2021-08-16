Overview

Dr. William Cox Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Cox Jr works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group - McHenry County Orthopedics in Crystal Lake, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Baker’s Cyst and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.