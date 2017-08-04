Overview

Dr. William Covell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Covell works at Middletown Internal Med Assocs in Middletown, DE with other offices in Broomfield, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.