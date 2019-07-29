Dr. William Couldwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couldwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Couldwell, MD
Overview
Dr. William Couldwell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Couldwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Utah Neurosurgery175 Medical Plz, Salt Lake City, UT 84112 Directions (801) 585-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Couldwell?
Highest recommendation for Dr. Couldwell. I am grateful to have had him and his staff for a surgery! They were professional and supportive.
About Dr. William Couldwell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1265522858
Education & Certifications
- McGill U
- La Co-Usc Med Ctr
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couldwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couldwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couldwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Couldwell works at
Dr. Couldwell has seen patients for Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couldwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Couldwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couldwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couldwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couldwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.