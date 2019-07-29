Overview

Dr. William Couldwell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Couldwell works at University Of Utah Neurosurgery in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.