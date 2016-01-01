Overview

Dr. William Cotts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers and Northwest Health- Porter.



Dr. Cotts works at Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.