Dr. William Cothern, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Cothern, DO is a dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. Dr. Cothern completed a residency at Osteo Med Ctr Of Tx-Unthsc/Tco, Flexible Or Transitional Year. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Fort Worth Cultural District. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Fort Worth Cultural District4201 Camp Bowie Blvd Ste A, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 377-1243
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
About Dr. William Cothern, DO
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Osteo Med Ctr Of Tx-Unthsc/Tco, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Osteopathic Medical Center of Texas, Fort Worth, TX (1982)
- University of North Texas Health Science Center - Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Fort Worth, TX (1981)
- University of North Texas
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Cothern?
