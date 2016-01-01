See All Dermatologists in Fort Worth, TX
Super Profile

Dr. William Cothern, DO

Dermatology
5 (498)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. William Cothern, DO is a dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. Dr. Cothern completed a residency at Osteo Med Ctr Of Tx-Unthsc/Tco, Flexible Or Transitional Year. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Fort Worth Cultural District. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Fort Worth Cultural District
    4201 Camp Bowie Blvd Ste A, Fort Worth, TX 76107 (817) 377-1243

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • HealthSpan Integrated Care

About Dr. William Cothern, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1962493445
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Osteo Med Ctr Of Tx-Unthsc/Tco, Flexible Or Transitional Year
Internship
  • Osteopathic Medical Center of Texas, Fort Worth, TX (1982)
Medical Education
  • University of North Texas Health Science Center - Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Fort Worth, TX (1981)
Undergraduate School
  • University of North Texas
Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 498 ratings
Patient Ratings (498)
5 Star
(460)
4 Star
(20)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(12)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Cothern, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cothern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cothern has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cothern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cothern has seen patients for Rosacea, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cothern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

498 patients have reviewed Dr. Cothern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cothern.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cothern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cothern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

