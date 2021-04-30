Dr. William Costigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Costigan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Costigan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Huntington Hospital and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 396-8100
- 2 800 S Raymond Ave Fl 3, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 396-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Costigan is an exceptional doctor in his field. Congress Medical never closed throughout Covid and they ensured we were safe. The surgery center is immaculate as well as the offices and I am grateful to everyone at Congress Medical who worked through the pandemic to keep us pain free and safe.
About Dr. William Costigan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821084641
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costigan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costigan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costigan has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Costigan speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Costigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.