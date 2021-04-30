Overview

Dr. William Costigan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Huntington Hospital and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Costigan works at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.