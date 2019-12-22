Overview

Dr. William Costanzo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Costanzo works at Mercer Bucks Cardiology in Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.