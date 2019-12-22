Dr. William Costanzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costanzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Costanzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Costanzo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Costanzo works at
Locations
-
1
Lawrenceville Office3140 Princeton Pike Fl 2, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 895-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costanzo?
i recently had my first office visit with dr costanzo at the lawrenceville office his listening skills, knowledge, advice and his pleasant attitude instills confidence in me as a patient.
About Dr. William Costanzo, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1376531517
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- R W Johnson University Hospital
- Albany Med Coll
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costanzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costanzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costanzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costanzo works at
Dr. Costanzo has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costanzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Costanzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costanzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costanzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costanzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.