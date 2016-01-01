Dr. William Corder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Corder, MD
Overview
Dr. William Corder, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center and United Hospital Center.
Locations
Mountain State Medical Specialties Pllc120 Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 624-7200
Mountain State Medical Specialties165 Scott Ave Ste 102, Morgantown, WV 26508 Directions (304) 554-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Corder, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corder has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Corder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.