Dr. William Cooke, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Cooke, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.
Four Corners Oncology-hematology1800 E 3rd Ave Ste 104, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (303) 247-9122
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Southwest Memorial Hospital
Excellent bedside manner. Very personable and caring, listening to your concerns. A very trustworthy and smart Doctor.
About Dr. William Cooke, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1558437681
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Univ of New Mexico/Univ Hosp
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
