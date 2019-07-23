Overview

Dr. William Cook, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Cook works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Excision of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.