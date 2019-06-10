Dr. William Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Cook, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.
Catholic Health Partners3000 Mack Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 870-7024
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
I had a bypass from dr cook and I can’t say enough good things about him!
About Dr. William Cook, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- WV University
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
