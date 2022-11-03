Dr. William Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. William Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Cook works at
Locations
Upper Chesapeake Orthopaedic Specialty Group At Bel Air510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 417, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3130
University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital501 S Union Ave, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (443) 643-1000
Upper Chesapeake Orthopedic Specialty Group - Havre De Grace2027 Pulaski Hwy Ste 101, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (443) 843-5557
Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Inc.500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
Dr. William Cook is an excellent doctor and surgeon. I had a reverse shoulder replacement by him and it was an excellent experience from beginning to end. He is caring and kind and he listens. I would highly recommend him for orthopedic issues and surgery.
About Dr. William Cook, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1467484824
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital Inc
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Bursitis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.