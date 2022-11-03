Overview

Dr. William Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Cook works at Upper Chesapeake Orthopedic Specialty Group in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Havre de Grace, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Bursitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.